Two on remanded for WCB burglary

Two young men were on Friday remanded to prison after being charged with Burglary that took place at a residence located at Lot 20 Eldorado Village, West Coast Berbice, between April 23rd and 24th, 2024.

On Wednesday, Carl Rowland, an 18-year-old male construction worker and Shaquan Bentick, a 20-year-old construction worker – both residing at Lot 2 Eldorado Village, were arrested.

They were subsequently jointly charged with the offence of Burglary under Section 233 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

Both accused appeared before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir at Weldaad Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

They were apprised of the charge and were not required to enter a plea.

Bail was denied bail, and the duo was remanded to prison.

The case has been adjourned to May 25, 2024, for further proceedings.