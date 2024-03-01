Caribbean Travel Insights And Can’t Miss Deals

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. April 4, 2024: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and some can’t miss deals this week in 60 seconds.

Dreaming of the beach? Here are some can’t miss Caribbean Travel Deals To book now.

A Jamaica Deal For $562 per person? Head over to CheapCaribbean for a May 1-4th all inclusive deal at Riu Negril with flights from Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Fly from New York To Nassau, Bahamas on Delta this may 7-14th from US 228 round trip. Head over to Delta.com to book.

Fly from Newark, NJ to Nassau this May 20th to the 23rd and stay at the Briish Colonial Hotel in Downtown Nassau for US$677 per person. Book now on Expedia

Looking for a romantic getaway? Choose Sandals Royal Bahamian at a deal of $323 per night. Book at 12 restaurants at sandals.com/bahamas/honeymoons/

If Curacao is more your thing, head over to sandals.com/royal-curacao for rooms from $309 per night.