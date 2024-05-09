Chinese national dies in Essequibo River boat collision

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division #7 are investigating a boat mishap that resulted in the death of Chinese National, Dai Jianhua.

This incident reportedly occurred yesterday (Wednesday, May 8, 2024) at about 19:30hrs at Timber Grant Landing, Essequibo River.

Inquiries disclosed that while in the vicinity of Timber Grant Quarry, Essequibo River, the speed boat transporting now deceased Dai Jianhua, along with two other individuals, Songyajun and Meng Yi Feng, collided with a Tugboat, causing the occupants of the boat to fall overboard.

The crew members of the Tugboat jumped into the river and rendered assistance to the individuals who were then taken onto the barge.

The three injured individuals were then escorted to Bartica Regional Hospital, where the deceased, Dai Jianhua, was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

Songyajun, who received injuries to his upper body and face, was seen, examined, and admitted as a patient. The other individual, Meng Yi Feng, was treated and sent away.

The captain of the Tugboat is currently in custody at the Bartica Police Station, assisting with investigations.