Driver dies, passenger suffers head injuries after truck reverses into speeding minibus

Dead: Deoraj Baldeo

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division #3 are investigating a fatal accident that occurred earlier today (Thursday, May 9, 2024) at about 05:15hrs on the Orangestein Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, which has left 33-year-old Deoraj Baldeo dead.

The accident involved a motor lorry, GVV 9777 driven by Ramgobin Prahalad, age 60 years of Parika Outfall, East Bank Essequibo and Minibus BSS 7322, driven by the now dead man, Deoraj Baldeo who resided at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo.

Inquiries revealed that the motor lorry GVV 9777, operated by 60-year-old Prahalad reversed (from north to south) out of a Stone Depot which is situated on the northern side of the said road and collided with the front portion of the minibus, which was proceeding west along the said road, allegedly at a fast rate of speed.

As a result of the collision, the 33-year-old driver of the minibus and another occupant, Fazal Abrahim, age 55 years who was in the front passenger seat, were trapped in the vehicle.

They were eventually freed by members of the Guyana Fire Service and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where 33-year-old Baldeo was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

Fazal Abrahim, who received injuries to his head, was later transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital. His condition is regarded as stable.

The body of the deceased was escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver of the lorry showed no trace of alcohol.

Investigations are ongoing.