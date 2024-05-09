Motorcyclist suffers fractured skull, succumbs to injuries 2 days after accident

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division #6 are reporting an accident which occurred on Saturday, May 4, 2024 on the #5 Public Road, Corriverton, Berbice involving a motorcyclist and a motor car driven by a 26-year-old man of #51 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The motorcyclist involved, 32-year-old Mahendra Narine of #76 Housing Scheme, Corriverton, Berbice, who sustained injuries and was hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital, died on Monday, May 6, 2024 at the said hospital.

An autopsy performed was performed on the body of 32-year-old Mahendra Narine revealed that the man died as a result of a ‘fractured skull’ due to motor vehicle accident.

The post mortem examination was conducted yesterday (Wednesday, May 8, 2024) by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s mortuary.

The man’s body was identified to Dr Singh, in the presence of police, by his brother Adrian Narine.

On completion of the examination, the body of the deceased was handed over to relatives for funeral arrangements.