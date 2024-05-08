U.S. Southern Command Director visits Guyana

U.S. Marine Corps Major General (MajGen) Julie Nethercot, U.S. Southern Command Strategy, Policy, and Plans Director

U.S. Marine Corps Major General (MajGen) Julie Nethercot, U.S. Southern Command Strategy, Policy, and Plans Director, visited Guyana May 6-8.

The Strategy, Policy, and Plans Directorate at U.S. Southern Command oversees strategic planning, policy development, and security cooperation coordination for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Directorate directly supports U.S. Southern Command’s goals and objectives in deterring aggression, defeating threats, rapidly responding to crises, and working with allies and partner nations to strengthen the region’s capacity to ensure a secure, free, and prosperous Western Hemisphere. MajGen Nethercot’s visit to Guyana underscores the continued importance and unwavering commitment the United States places on the U.S.-Guyana bilateral defense and security partnership.

During her visit, MajGen Nethercot met with Brigadier Omar Khan, Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Chief of Staff, to discuss ongoing security cooperation and security assistance initiatives to advance technology platforms. This visit is her second trip to Guyana and signifies the U.S. commitment to partnering with the GDF as it continues to increase its capabilities and expand its force.

The United States continues to work closely with its partners around the world to strengthen alliances and partnerships by improving interoperability, deepening information-sharing and planning, and conducting complex joint and combined exercises.