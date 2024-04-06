Amerindian youths to be empowered through $1.4B ENGAGE project

Hard copy of the MoU being presented in the presence of Minister Sukhai

More opportunities are being brought to Amerindian youths across the country through a $1. 4 billion ($9.1 million CAD) Empowering the Next Generation, Agency and Gender Equality (ENGAGE) project.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project which was signed between the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and Canada is being implemented by the World University Service of Canada (WUSC) agency, under a Global Affairs Canada (GAC)-funded five-year project.

Under this project, WUSC seeks to work closely with the ministry to enhance the empowerment of indigenous youths, especially young women from Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU in the boardroom at her office on Thomas Street, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai posited that the government will continue to take the development of indigenous youths very seriously.

“We have been providing a number of options and opportunities for our young people. We have seen that with respect to our government’s effort to ensure that our human resource is keenly built in the Amerindian communities,” Minister Sukhai stated.

The Amerindian affairs minister added that with the signing of this MoU in collaboration with the already existing Community Support Officers (CSOs), women in the hinterland areas will have expanded opportunities.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Ambassador to Guyana, Mark Berman noted that these Amerindian youths will further benefit from vocational training, be able to network, and help to strengthen their capacities.

They will also benefit from grants for economic youth empowerment initiatives and develop entrepreneurship skills.

“The ENGAGE youth project will complement the government of Guyana and its ongoing efforts to improve the social and economic landscape for indigenous youths. It is also intended to assist young indigenous persons in conferring new-found skills into sustainable livelihood opportunities,” the ambassador stated.

The project was introduced to the ministry in 2022 during a series of meetings with WUSC and the GAC.