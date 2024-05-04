“We will fly our flags in and out of elections” – Teixeira to Opposition

PPP Executive Gail Teixeira

People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Executive Member Gail Teixeira on today said her party will continue to display its party colours and flags across the country at any time of the year.

“We will fly our flags, inside, outside of elections because we are the true party of the people,” she noted in response to a statement from the Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton, condemning the PPP for hoisting its party flags at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) and on utility poles across the country.

The party’s flags are on display as the PPP hosts its 32nd Congress at the ACCC this weekend.

The PPP 32nd Congress is being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC)

The Opposition in its statement said the flags should not be displayed in such magnitude “outside of election periods,” and even more so at the ACCC which is being used as the Parliament of Guyana.

“This blatant disregard for established laws and international conventions not only undermines the principles of decency and democracy but also sets a dangerous precedent that prioritises party interests over national unity and respect for the rule of law,” the statement noted.

However, Gail noted that the opposition’s practices were worse during their time in office from 2015 to 2020. “They got short memories. When the PNC flags flew over the judiciary and the Guyana Defence Force and Ministries in this country and you had to wear the party colours…between 2015 and 2020,” she pointed out.

The PPP’s Congress is the largest to be hosted by the party and sets the tone for the 2025 General and Regional Elections.