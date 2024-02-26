Tucville youth busted with gun, ammo remanded to prison

Twenty-seven-year-old Andrew Marks, a vendor of Jackson Street, Tucville, Georgetown was on Monday remanded to prison by Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce on firearm and ammunition possession charges.

Marks who was arrested on Friday last appeared at Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court where the two charges were read to him to which he pleaded not guilty.

Andrew Marks

Police stated that on Friday at about 01:45h, Police ranks were on duty at the ‘Splash-A-Mani’ concert at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) where they observed Marks clad in a black jersey and a pair of blue pants.

However, upon seeing the police, he reportedly started to run and scaled a nearby fence.

The ranks gave chase but Marks jumped into a trench in a bid to escape. He was subsequently arrested and a search was conducted on his person during which a 9MM pistol along with one magazine and 16 rounds of matching ammunition were found.

He is expected to make his court appearance on March 25, 2024.