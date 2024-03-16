Mahdia man nabbed with 13.8g of marijuana

Police ranks in Regional Division #8 (Potaro-Siparuni) conducted a cordon-and-search exercise on Thursday night at the Mahdia Arcade, where they stopped and searched Julian Hodge, called ‘Gully’, a 30-year-old Miner of Seven Miles, Mahdia, who was found with 13.8 grams of suspected Marijuana in his possession.

The narcotic was found in a one-strap Polo bag hooked around his waist. The bag contained two bulky plastic bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be Cannabis.

After making the discovery, the rank told Hodge of his suspicion, after which he was cautioned, arrested, and escorted to the Mahdia Police Station along with the suspected Cannabis.