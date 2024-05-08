Guyanese delegation tours Lindsayca-CH4 facilities in Houston

A delegation of more than 50 Guyanese attending the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday toured the facilities of US-based consortium, Lindsayca-CH4 (LNDCH4).

Representatives of the business community in Guyana under the leadership of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), along with the US Embassy, the Private Sector Commission, and other stakeholders, met with the senior leadership of LNDCH4 which included Mr. Nelson Drake, Mr. Hector Fuentes, and Mr. Juan Bellosta.

The tour highlighted operations for the Gas to Energy project that is being built in Guyana.

When completed, the integrated facility will include a natural gas liquids (NGL) processing plant and a 300 megawatts (MW) power plant that will generate electricity.

The President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), Mr. Kester Hutson, shared during his remarks, “We have been hearing all about this company and in my interactions with the team members here today, I am assured that your presence in Guyana is one that will be fruitful, long-lasting and collaborative. On behalf of the GCCI, thank you for the opportunity and thank you for inviting us.”

Mr. Daniel Gaines, the Senior Commercial Officer of the US Embassy, also said, “I want to say thank you to Lindsayca and CH4 for your hospitality in letting us visit and to GCCI for adding value for the Guyanese delegation by choosing this as one of the site visits. It really helps Guyanese firms get an idea of where things are going for Guyana. And what we saw today is just one subset of the quality of work in what Lindsayca does. The United States is proud to see companies like Lindsayca and CH4 partner with the Government of Guyana to undertake what is most likely the most transformative project in the country’s history. In addition to meeting future energy needs, the project will have ripple effects which will drive greater skill development and job creation in Guyana. The United States is thrilled to be a part in this effort.”

The visit offered deep insight into the continuation of progress on the much-anticipated Gas to-Energy (GTE) Project which is expected to come online by 2025.