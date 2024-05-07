18-Y-O drowns in Essequibo River

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Divisional #10 are investigating the suspected drowning of Adiel Thomas, age 18, a student of 14th Avenue Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, which occurred on May 6, 2024, at about 13:00 hours at Rockstone, Essequibo River.

Inquiries revealed that the deceased and some friends traveled to Linden for the Town Week celebrations. On arrival, they decided to visit Rockstone for a site-seeing expedition. They hired a boat and went further to Mosura Island, where they took photographs.

It is alleged that the deceased decided to take a swim in the river and even invited his friends to join him. However, they declined, so he proceeded into the river alone and began swimming to the deeper part.

His friends claimed that they were conversing while he was swimming, and after a few minutes, they turned to look for him but did not see him.

An alarm was immediately raised but they received no response.

The incident was then reported to the police, and a search party was formed in an effort to recover the body. (The body has been recovered).

Investigations are ongoing.