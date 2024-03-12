Parika man charged, remanded for stabbing wife to death

Melroy La Rose, a 24-year-old resident of Parika ‘Backdam,’ East Bank Essequibo (EBE), was remanded to prison on Friday for stabbing his wife, Nikesha Sutton to death during an argument earlier in the month.

He appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, La Rose and was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on March 4, 2024, he murdered 24-year-old Sutton at Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

It was reported that on the day in question, LaRose and Sutton were engaged in a heated argument after he returned home in an inebriated state.

After an initial confrontation, the suspect left the house but returned a few hours later and another argument ensued between the couple. This led to a physical altercation between them.

Police had stated that the woman’s sister had attempted to bring peace but her efforts proved futile.

La Rose in a drunken state instructed his wife to leave their home thus prompting her to gather some of her belongings and head towards her sister’s nearby residence. While making her way through a track, the suspect attacked and stabbed her in the neck with a broken glass bottle. She reportedly collapsed and in turn, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The injured woman was picked up and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Following the incident, the police had issued a wanted bullet for his arrest.

Two days later, LaRose was reportedly arrested by ranks of the Timehri Police Station in that village. Meanwhile, following his arraignment, he was remanded to prison until March 28, 2024.