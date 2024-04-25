Massy Motors becomes authorised distributor of Mahindra vehicles in Guyana

See full statement from Massy Motors:

Mahindra, a global leader in automotive industry, has announced its partnership with Massy Motors. This collaboration marks the beginning of a new chapter as Massy Motors becomes the authorized distributor of Mahindra vehicles in Guyana, promising to enhance the automotive experience in the region.

The partnership between Mahindra and Massy Motors is a testament to Mahindra’s commitment to expanding its global footprint and bringing its renowned range of vehicles closer to customers around the world. With this association, Massy Motors is poised to spearhead the sales, service, and distribution of Mahindra’s distinguished vehicles throughout Guyana, bolstered by comprehensive after-sales support, including access to genuine spares and warranty services.

At the forefront of this venture is the introduction of the Mahindra Pik-Up. Designed to excel in diverse terrains, the Pik-Up embodies durability, versatility, and superior towing capacity, making it an ideal choice for both individual and business needs. This launch paves the way for the addition of other Mahindra vehicles, SUVs, and heavy commercial trucks, in the near future.

Sachin Arolkar, Head of International Operations – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “We are excited to initiate our operations in Guyana through our partnership with Massy Motors, a company that resonates with our vision of achieving transformative growth with our globally recognized vehicles. The introduction of the Mahindra Pik-Up in Guyana represents our commitment to reliability and versatility. We are confident that this partnership will significantly enable us to serve our customers in Guyana effectively.

Rohit Coonjah, Vice President, Massy Motors, said, “As a company that has been providing solutions for Guyana’s automotive sector for more than 56 years, we continue to offer transformations for the lives of our people. This significant milestone for Massy Motors ensures that customers can access this new lineup at any of our three offices located in Demerara, Berbice, and Essequibo, with full after-sales support, including warranty.”

The upcoming exclusive launch event will give attendees a firsthand experience of Mahindra’s offerings, further demonstrating Massy Motors’ commitment to enhancing the standard of living and contributing to the economic growth of Guyana.

About Mahindra Group

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.