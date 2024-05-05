Mahaica man suffers skull fracture after being hit by car

A 31-year-old man from Mosquito Hall, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), is recovering after being hit by a car on the Unity Old Road in Mahaica, according to police.

The accident occurred on Thursday at about 19:50h, resulting in Emel Robinson suffering a fractured skull and being hospitalised.

The accident involved Robinson and motorcar PWW 2670 driven by a 40-year-old man from Lancaster Village, Mahaica, ECD.

According to the 40-year-old driver, he was proceeding west along the said road in his vehicle, PWW 2670 when he allegedly felt an impact on his vehicle.

The man reportedly stopped the car, and upon checking, he observed the 31-year-old victim lying on the southern driving lane of the road with injuries on his face. The injured man was picked up and placed into the said motorcar and taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was initially examined.

Thirty-one-year-old Robinson was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver of the car showed his blood alcohol content as 0.004%. The 40-year-old driver remains in custody as investigations continue.