16-Y-O stabbed to death

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

An alleged murder was committed on Benjamin Seaford, a 16-year-old unemployed of Lot 12 Public Road, Kitty which occurred on May 06, 2024, at about 00:45hrs at Gordon Street, Kitty, by an unemployed 22- year-old of Public Road Kitty who was armed with a knife.

Inquiries revealed that the victim and suspect are known to each other. On the date and time mentioned, the victim was at the corner of Lamaha and Gordon Street, where he and the suspect had an argument during which a scuffle ensued. The suspect then pulled a knife from his left side pants waist and dealt the victim stabs about his body.

The victim then ran in a western direction on Gordon Street and collapsed about 100 feet from the said intersection of Gordon and Lamaha Street. The suspect then made good his escape.

The police and Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned and responded.

The victim was examined and pronounced dead by a doctor of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

The scene was processed by ranks of the Crime Scene Unit, Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters.

The body of the deceased was escorted to the ‘Memorial Gardens’ funeral home awaiting post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.