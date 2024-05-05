Power-sharing requires trustworthiness – Jagdeo says APNU cannot be trusted

PPP General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

General Secretary of the ruling People’s Progressive Party, Bharrat Jagdeo on Saturday said his party is not against power-sharing, but this requires attributes including “trustworthiness.”

During his address at the opening of the PPP’s 32nd Congress, Jagdeo spoke of engaging in power-sharing with the Opposition A Partnership for National Unity (APNU). He said it is important to work with all political parties but the APNU has proven many times that they cannot be trusted.

“APNU Supporters don’t even trust APNU because they fail to implement the manifesto promises. They can’t even get trust from their own supporters because they failed them,” he said.

Referring to the Cummingsburg Accord signed between the APNU and AFC to form the last Government, the General Secretary said; “the cummingsburg accord promised to the AFC, chairing of Cabinet, naming of Ministers; the ink had not dried on the Cummingsburg Accord and their partner in crime – the AFC- was…reduced to a rubberstamp.”

“How can you trust a party of that nature, how can you trust a political party that refuses to admit that it attempted to rig the 2020 elections and still claim that they have the SOPs (Statements of Poll) in a little box and can show they win,” he added.

Jagdeo alluded to the opposition’s attempts to rig the 2020 General and Regional Elections which were widely reported on, noting that the PPP believes in freedom for people to choose their government.

“How could we engage in any meaningful dialogue like what Cheddi Jagan always wanted…there must be willing partners and there must be some attributes to those partners and trust worthiness is a key one,” the general secretary noted.