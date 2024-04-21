GDF gets new patrol vessel

The brand new Metal Shark 115 Defiant Patrol Vessel for the GDF Coast Guard

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard has welcomed the newest addition to its fleet – a 115 Defiant Patrol Vessel.

Designed and built by United States-based Metal Shark Boats, the brand-new vessel docked today at Headquarters Coast Guard in Ruimveldt, Greater Georgetown, where the onboard crew disembarked.

Onboard the vessel were four officers and 12 ranks from the GDF CG, accompanied by one Officer, two ranks from the Regional Security System, and four Metal Shark Boats personnel.

The new patrol vessel in Guyana’s waters

They were greeted by the Chief-of-Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, Colonel General Colonel Kenlloyd Roberts, Branch Heads, Senior Officers, and other members of the Coast Guard. The National Security Advisor, Captain Gerald Gouveia was also present.

The vessel was designed by Metal Shark’s in-house engineering team at the company’s Franklin, Louisiana, production facility.

It now joins the ranks of seven other Metal Shark vessels currently serving in the Coast Guard fleet.

Following a period of training, the vessel will be handed over to the GDF Coast Guard and commissioned into service.