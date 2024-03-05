33 cataract surgeries performed by Canadian Vision Care Medical Mission

The Canadian Vision Care Medical Team successfully wraps up its two-week medical outreach at the Guyana Everest Cricket Club.

During their visit, outreach activities were held at the Port Mourant Ophthalmology Centre in Region Six (Berbice-Corentyne) and in Georgetown.

Over the period, the team conducted over 2000 eye examinations and performed some 33 cataract surgeries at the National Ophthalmology Hospital. Overall, participants underwent comprehensive eye examination, and disease screenings. Those in need received spectacles free of cost.

This team was headed by Dr Annu Kaul, an Optometrists, and included Dr Sajal Flora, Optometrists; Dr Tazeen Haider, Optometrists; Dr Barry Nolt, Optometrists; Anthony Harychan, Optician; Caysi Klingspohn, Optician; Jose Braz and Elenor Nolt both volunteers.

The Canadian Vision Care team visits Guyana annually to conduct medical outreach at various locations. This year’s outreach was done in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Parliament Office and the Lion’s Club of Central Demerara.

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony met with the visiting team on Monday where he was briefed on the findings over the two weeks. In addition, he and the team discussed possibilities for future partnerships.

The Canadian Vision Care was formed in 1981 as a Federally chartered non-profit organisation that provides primary eyecare and surgical care in low and middle-income countries around the world.