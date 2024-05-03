Update: Policeman in custody for killing pedestrian in hit-and-run

Rupert Singh

Police ranks in Regional Division 4’B’ are probing a ‘hit-and-run’ fatal accident that occurred on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at about 21:40hrs (9:40 pm) on Farm Public Road, East Bank Demerara, which resulted in the death of 34-year-old Rupert Singh of Grove, East Bank Demerara.

34-year-old Rupert Singh was reportedly struck while crossing the road by a Toyota Allion motorcar (details known at the time), allegedly driven by a 25-year-old policeman, who is stationed at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters.

According to inquiries, Singh was crossing the road from west to east while the car, which was traveling at a fast rate of speed heading north, collided with him.

The now dead man was flung into the air and landed on the road surface, sustaining injuries on his body. The driver of the car failed to stop after the accident.

The man was picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival by a doctor.

The body of 34-year-old Singh was taken to the Memorial Garden Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Subsequently, on May 2, 2024, acting on information received, traffic ranks from the Division went to South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown, home of a 25-year-old police constable. He was told of the allegations and arrested.

He later took the ranks to an area in Caneview, where the car involved in the accident was found hidden under some bushes.

The vehicle was taken to Providence Police Station for examination by a certifying officer.

The policeman is presently in custody at Providence Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.