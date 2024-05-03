Prisoner further remanded for murder of cellmate

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

A 23-year-old prisoner, Shamar Davis called Stamma of Lot 56 B Field, Sophia who has been on remand at the Lusignan Prison since September 2023 for ‘Robbery Under Arms’, was earlier today (Friday, March 3, 2024) further remanded to prison after he appeared in Court to answer to a charge of ‘Murder’, committed on another prisoner, 23-year-old Anthony Prince.

The accused appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Ms Orinthia Schmidt, who read the charge to him. He was not required to plead and was remanded until June 06, 2024.

Anthony Prince, 23, who was also on remand at the Lusignan Prison was fatally injured by Shamar Davis during a fight which occurred on April 30, 2024 at about 13:50 hours in Block 3 of the New Building at the Lusignan Prison.

Investigation revealed that Prince and Davis, who shared the same cell. On the mentioned day, they were in the cell block awaiting water to shower when an argument ensued between them over the infidelity of their girlfriends.

It is alleged by Davis that he saw Prince with what appeared to be an improvised weapon in his hand after which he punched Prince and while he was taking cover, he observed Prince was bleeding from a wound to his right side neck.

Prisoner officers were alerted, and Prince was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

His body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

The crime scene was processed, and the improvised weapon retrieved.

The ranks also retrieved footage from CCTV cameras.

Investigations are ongoing.