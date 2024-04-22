Elite Cricket Academy nears completion – Ramson Jr.

Culture, Youth and Sport Minister Charles Ramson Jr

The elite sports academy for cricket is set to be completed within the next month and a half, marking a significant milestone in Guyana’s sporting development.

The state-of-the-art facility will be situated at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, and will feature six cricket pitches equipped with clay surfaces and transparent roofs, allowing for year-round sessions.

The announcement came following the triumphant victory of the Guyana Harpy Eagles, who reclaimed its title as the reigning West Indies Champions with an impressive eight-wicket win over the Combined Campuses and Colleges.

During the red-carpet welcome ceremony at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Sunday evening, Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport Charles Ramson Jr commended the team’s resilience and skill during the tournament, praising its ability to overcome challenges and emerge victorious.

“The fact that you were able to come together as a unit with the pressures of starting slow and still bring home the ‘hardware’ shows that you have the ‘heart-ware.’ So, on behalf of His Excellency, President Ali, the government of Guyana, and the people of the country I want to wish you congratulations,” the minister said.

The elite sports academy represents a significant investment in the future of Guyanese athletes.

The aim is to empower athletes by enabling them to review the analytical aspects of their training, including scrutinising their batting techniques and identifying areas for improvement.

Minister Ramson emphasised the government’s steadfast belief that investing in athletes is not just about the present moment but also about securing a brighter future for all.

“We [government] are going to continue to invest there so that you get all the right technology, all the software, the cameras, everything that you need including full-time coaching,” the minister underscored.

President of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Bissoondyal Singh assured the athletes that they will receive 100 per cent of their prize money from tournaments, demonstrating the government’s commitment to supporting sportsmanship and excellence.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle were also present at the welcoming ceremony. [DPI]