GCCI blasts authorities for lack of action against reckless truck drivers

GCCI President Kester Hutson

See full statement from the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI):

Consternation at the inadequate management of the road usage by heavy duty trucks

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry expresses its deep consternation and outrage regarding the inadequate management of road usage by heavy-duty trucks and the lack of proper concern and action from relevant authorities to address the continued reckless behavior of their drivers.

This includes blatant disregard for speed limits and weight restrictions, posing a significant danger to all road users.

The ongoing misuse of the roadways by these trucks, coupled with the absence of effective management, monitoring, and enforcement by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), creates an alarming and unacceptable level of risk. This situation is not only a matter of public safety but also impacts economic activities and the overall well-being of our communities.

We urgently call upon the Guyana Police Force and the government to cease their passive stance and take immediate, decisive actions to rectify this growing public hazard. It is imperative that measures are implemented to ensure compliance with road regulations and to safeguard the safety and security of all road users.