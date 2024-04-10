17-Y-O injured in bike crash along Essequibo Coast

A 17-year-old is currently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC) Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he was this morning involved in an accident along the Perseverance Public Road, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The critically injured person has been identified as Shane Lall of Cullen, Essequibo Coast.

Reports are that at about 09:30h, the teen was proceeding north on the western driving lane at a fast rate when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a motorcar, resulting in it bursting into flames.

“He went going home with speed and he couldn’t control the bike and he run into the car in front he. He really deh bad, the doctor carry he way at Georgetown. They give him 50/50 chance to survive,” a relative of the injured teen told this publication.

Investigations are ongoing.