“Gunbutt” shot by armed men who took advantage of stepson

An investigation has been launched into a shooting incident involving 41-year-old Calvin Johnson, called “Gunbutt”, of East Ruimveldt Trench Road in Georgetown.

That incident reportedly occurred at about 20:30h on Wednesday, and involved five men, two of whom were armed with handguns.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was in the Warlock area when his 14-year-old stepson informed him that some boys had taken advantage of him.

Accordingly, Johnson approached the five young men whom his stepson had identified; and as he was enquiring what had happened, he observed two men approaching him, both of whom were armed with handguns. The men discharged three rounds in his direction, hitting him twice in his left ankle.

He managed to escape without further injuries, and was taken to the hospital by public-spirited citizens, where a doctor on duty admitted him as a patient.

His condition is regarded as stable.Police are hunting the suspects, as investigations continue.