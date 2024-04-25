Vessel in Port Kaituma: ‘We intend to keep it for other reasons’ – Benn

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn says the government intends to keeping the vessel recently discovered in Port Kaituma, Region One (Barima-Waini).

“We intend to keep it in Guyana for other reasons,” he told reporters today.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had reported that on April 20, its ranks discovered a semi-submersible vessel in Paiana Creek in Port Kaituma River, North West District (NWD).

“This vessel is grey in colour and was covered with troolie leaves. Also, there was a makeshift camp nearby that was hidden from public view,” the police statement had outlined.

Police had also reported that the vessel was searched, and approximately 15 sandbags were discovered, along with about six cases of water.

Updating the media on the investigation into this discovery, Benn revealed that the vessel is currently being loaded onto a Transports and Harbours Department-owned vessel to be brought to Georgetown.

“We’re recovering it to bring it for more detailed examination while the police detectives are trying to find out who are related to its construction and presence,” he explained.