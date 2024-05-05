Mechanic nabbed with ganja at Bartica home

The narcotics found on the suspect

A mechanic was arrested on Saturday after he was busted with a quantity of marijuana at his Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) home.

The discovery was made at about 13:05h during an intelligence-led Police operation at the 7th Avenue, Bartica, residence of the 26-year-old suspect.

The ranks conducted a search on the mechanic and found a bulky transparent plastic parcel containing 26 transparent ziplock bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspect was told of the offence cautioned and arrested.

He was thereafter escorted to the Bartica Police Station, where the suspected narcotics were weighed in his presence and amounted to 35 grams.

The suspected narcotics were marked, sealed, and lodged.

The suspect remains in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.