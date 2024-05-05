Arrival Day 2024: “Multicultralism is a priceless asset” – President Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali

See below for the Arrival Day 2024 Message by Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana:

I extend greetings to all Guyanese, at home and in the diaspora, on the occasion of Arrival Day 2024.

Arrival Day 2024 is a public holiday of great significance in Guyana. It commemorates the rich and varied tapestry of cultures that constitute the fabric of our nation.

Arrival Day recalls the waves of immigrants, including from the Caribbean, who came to our country, the majority of whom stayed to forge new lives.

On Arrival Day we celebrate their indomitable spirit and resilience and also pay tribute to the myriad contributions they and their descendants have made to our Motherland. Their enduring legacy reminds us of the human capacity to overcome adversity and thrive in the face of challenges. As we honour their contributions and carry forth their legacy, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a future that honours their sacrifices and embraces the values of unity, diversity, and inclusivity.

Multiculturalism remains a priceless asset that enriches our collective human experience. In an era where divisiveness and intolerance threaten to tear apart the social fabric of nations, highlighting and celebrating our multicultural diversity makes us stronger and more united. By celebrating the mosaic of cultures that coexist within our communities, we not only foster a sense of belonging and inclusion but also lay the foundation for a more cohesive and harmonious society.

Regardless of ethnicity, we are all equal members of the human family, united by our shared aspirations for a better future. By embracing this fundamental truth, we can transcend the artificial barriers and reject those forces that seek to divide us. By acknowledging the diverse histories and experiences that have shaped our society, we pay homage to the sacrifices and struggles of those who paved the way for us.

As we mark Arrival Day 2024, let us recommit ourselves to the ideals of unity, diversity, and inclusion. Let us celebrate the contributions of all our peoples, past and present, and strive to build a society where every individual can flourish and thrive.

In the spirit of solidarity and mutual respect, let us forge a future where our differences are respected and where the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood allow us to overcome the divisions of the past and the shenanigans of those who seek to manipulate these divisions for their own ulterior ends.

Together, let us build a brighter tomorrow, guided by the enduring values of justice, equality, and compassion that define us as a nation.

Happy Arrival Day, Guyana!