Unacceptable escalation of tensions – CARICOM on Venezuela’s latest action

See full statement from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM):

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) considers that the adoption of “the Organic Law for the Defence of Guyana Essequiba” on 3 April 2024, by the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, has occasioned an unacceptable escalation of tensions between that country and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and has threatened to undermine peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In its adoption of “the Organic Law”, the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has acted unilaterally, precipitously, and potentially, dangerously. In the process, it has: (i) offended “the Joint Declaration of Argyle for Dialogue and Peace between Guyana and Venezuela” of 14 December 2023; (ii) subverted international law; and (iii) signaled a possible embrace of an unworthy aggression to achieve its own articulated goals or purposes.

CARICOM acknowledges that both Venezuela and Guyana have divergent stances on “the border issues”, on all matters consequential to the border controversy, and on the specific modes for their resolution. However, both countries have agreed that the issues and consequential matters are to be resolved peacefully, and in accordance with international law and its relevant mechanisms, inclusive of the Geneva Agreement of 1966.

CARICOM acknowledges, too, that Guyana has the right to pursue its claim through the International Court of Justice (ICJ). At the same time, each country renounces threats to peace and the use, or threatened use, of violence in the pursuance of their respective claims or interests.

Accordingly, CARICOM urges the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to refrain from any further actions that would hinder regional and hemispheric peace and stability. We insist that dialogue and an adherence to international law are the only viable paths to achieve a just and lasting settlement of the issues-at-hand. The alternatives are too horrific to contemplate. We demand, likewise, a patience and a calm, and an end to any possible unilateral, aggressive actions.