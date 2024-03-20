Two nabbed for robbery at Zeelught Superbet outlet; stolen phones recovered

Two suspects have been arrested and stolen items recovered following a robbery at a superbet location at Zeelugt New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, on Tuesday.

According to police reports, two armed males robbed Natasha’s Superbet at about 19:35hrs on Tuesday. He made off with $109,000 in cash, the property of 34-year-old Businesswoman, Natasha Roberts.

The bandits also robbed a 20-year-old Cashier of his gold chain valued at $100,000, one iPhone 8 valued at $80,000 and one black Sports haversack valued at $5,000 (total value – $185,000).

They also robbed a 34-year-old Barber of one Samsung Galaxy cellular phone valued at $60,000 and $10,000 (cash, Guyana currency), a total value of $70,000.

A 42-year-old Carpenter who was also at the Superbet outlet was robbed of one Samsung Galaxy cellular phone valued at $42,000 and one Superbet ticket valued at $3,000 (total value of $45,000). The other victim is a 34-year-old taxi driver who was relieved of his iPhone 8, valued at $50,000.

Enquiries disclosed that on the date and time mentioned, the two suspects, both of whom wore ‘face masks’, and one armed with a handgun, went into the Superbet outlet and started to demand personal articles from the victims mentioned above. The suspects retrieved the articles mentioned, including the daily sales ($109,000) which were kept in the Register in the Cashier’s booth.

According to the police, after relieving the victims of the items, the two suspects made good their escape in a navy blue Toyota Fielder wagon.