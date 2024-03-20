Two nabbed for robbery at Zeelught Superbet outlet; stolen phones recovered

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Two nabbed for robbery at Zeelught Superbet outlet; stolen phones recovered
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Two suspects have been arrested and stolen items recovered following a robbery at a superbet location at Zeelugt New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, on Tuesday.

According to police reports, two armed males robbed Natasha’s Superbet at about 19:35hrs on Tuesday. He made off with $109,000 in cash, the property of 34-year-old Businesswoman, Natasha Roberts.

The bandits also robbed a 20-year-old Cashier of his gold chain valued at $100,000, one iPhone 8 valued at $80,000 and one black Sports haversack valued at $5,000 (total value – $185,000).

They also robbed a 34-year-old Barber of one Samsung Galaxy cellular phone valued at $60,000 and $10,000 (cash, Guyana currency), a total value of $70,000.

A 42-year-old Carpenter who was also at the Superbet outlet was robbed of one Samsung Galaxy cellular phone valued at $42,000 and one Superbet ticket valued at $3,000 (total value of $45,000). The other victim is a 34-year-old taxi driver who was relieved of his iPhone 8, valued at $50,000.

Enquiries disclosed that on the date and time mentioned, the two suspects, both of whom wore ‘face masks’, and one armed with a handgun, went into the Superbet outlet and started to demand personal articles from the victims mentioned above. The suspects retrieved the articles mentioned, including the daily sales ($109,000) which were kept in the Register in the Cashier’s booth.

See also

According to the police, after relieving the victims of the items, the two suspects made good their escape in a navy blue Toyota Fielder wagon.

“In the course of the investigations, and owing to excellent detective work by the Police in Regional Division #3, two suspects were arrested, and two of the stolen phones recovered so far,” the police said.

 