Two dead in motorcycle crash on Diamond Public Road

A motorcyclist and his pillion rider are now dead following an early morning accident on the Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara today.

Dead are 24-year-old Philbert Charles, a truck driver of Lot 5 Fellowship Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara and Chris Daniels, a 20-year-old auto-mechanic of Lot 6 Section C Block Y Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Based on police reports, the accident occurred at about 04:10h on the Diamond Public Road in the vicinity of the DSL Supermarket.

At the time, Charles was driving motorcycle #CN 1649 with Daniels as the pillion rider.

Reports are that the motorcycle was proceeding south along the western drive lane of the Diamond Public Road, allegedly at a fast rate when the driver lost control of the bike and collided with a utility pole.

Both the driver and pillion rider fell onto the road surface, receiving injuries.

The EMT was summoned, and the two young men were picked up in an unconscious condition and escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where they were examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced Charles dead on arrival.

Daniels was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. However, he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

According to the police, neither the driver nor the pillion rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Both bodies are at the Memorial Gardens mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.