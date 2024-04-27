Man confronting ex at Eccles Gas Station shot in leg by security guard

A man now nursing a gunshot wound to his leg after he was injured by a security guard attached to the Two Brothers Gas Station on the Eccles Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

The incident occurred at around 09:00h today.

Based on police reports, 30-year-old Stephen King of Evan Phillips Park, Agricola, Greater Georgetown, had gone to the gas station where he confronted a female worker there with whom he had shared a relationship and used to live together.

It was noted that King rode in on a bicycle with a haversack on his back and confronted the woman, who then ran to the security guard – Woolworth Williams, 54, of Lot 63 New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Bank Demerara – for help.

At the time, Williams was armed with a 9MM pistol that had 17 rounds of 9MM ammunition.

It is alleged that King placed his hand in the haversack. Upon seeing this, Williams drew his weapon and discharged a round in King’s direction, which struck him on the lower left leg.

King then rode out of the gas station. Williams then proceeded to the Providence Police Station, reported the matter, and handed over the firearm and remaining ammunition to the police.

The police received some additional information, which caused them to visit the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where an injured King was contacted. He had in his possession, a black haversack, which was checked but contained only a bunch of keys.

King was treated by a doctor and sent away. He is presently being interviewed by the police as investigations continue.