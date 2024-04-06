Teen injured in Easter Monday accident at Enmore succumbs

Dead: Anjalie Khemraj

Four days after she had been injured in an accident at Enmore, East Coast Demerara, 17-year-old Anjalie Khemraj succumbed while receiving medical treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The teenager and two others — Krishna Samaroo, 14, and Reece Persaud, 11 — were struck down by an allegedly drunken car driver who had reportedly been racing with a minibus.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of motorcar PAE 3091 had been recklessly speeding alongside a minibus at about 19:00h on Monday when he lost control of his vehicle and it collided with the victims, who were sitting on an electric bike in front of their home after just returning from kite flying.

The impact of that accident had left the three children critically injured.

Following the accident, emergency services were summoned and the injured were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) for treatment. The driver was arrested and subjected to a breathalyzer test, which confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol.

This publication was informed that Khemraj had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the GPHC following the accident, and her family had later been notified that because she had suffered severe injuries to her head and to other parts of her body, she had only a slim chance of survival. She waged a valiant battle for her life until she regrettably succumbed on Friday.

This publication has also been informed that Samaroo and Persaud, the other two victims, are still hospitalised, and investigations into the accident are still ongoing.