60 Reg. 3 residents to benefit from skills training programme

Some 60 eager residents, soon-to-be beneficiaries on Tuesday gathered at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) building in Region Three for the launch of a transformative Skills Programme by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

There, the Technical Officer engaged the participants and trainers who would guide them through a journey that promised to change their futures.

The programmes offered are Electrical Installation, Motor Vehicle Servicing, General Building Construction, Information Technology, A/C Refrigeration, and welding.

In partnership with the Board of Industrial Training and the Lust-En- Rust CDC, the registered trainees are residing in La Parafaite Harmonie and other surrounding communities on the West Bank of Demerara.

The duration of the programme will last for four months with theoretical classroom sessions before the practical training commences.

Comprised of sixty (60) trainees, there are twenty (22) females and thirty-eight (38) males, who are employed, self-employed, pursuing academic studies or caring for their families at home with the urge to learn a trade.