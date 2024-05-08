ICT Roadshow kickstarts in Linden

To raise awareness about the latest information and communications technologies and how they can benefit businesses, individuals, and communities, the Industry and Innovation Unit within the Office of the Prime Minister commenced its annual ICT Road Show in Linden at Mackenzie High School at the school’s Career Fair held on May 2, 2024.

The Unit connected with seventh- and twelfth-graders to empower them to participate more in a digital society and spark a conversation about the importance of the industry and its impact.

The Unit also created a space where CSEC and CAPE students could take a hands-on approach to software and hardware skills and participate in an exciting question-and-answer segment, during which prizes were won.