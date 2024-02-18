Suddie house destroyed in early morning fire

The destroyed house in Suddie, Essequibo Coast

An early morning fire of, so far, unknown origin ripped through a two-storey concrete house at Suddie, Essequibo Coast.

The blaze started at around 02:00h at the Lot 5 Suddie Housing Scheme, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) residence.

At the time, no one was living in the house.

Jason Narine, the property owner, told this publication that he woke up to a distressing phone call from his neighbour informing him that his house is on fire.

“One of my neighbours called me saying my house is on fire. My family including my wife and three children used to reside here but it’s been a while since we have not been here,” Narine said.

He further stated that the fire damaged an estimated six million dollars of property, leaving behind charred remnants of his family’s memories.

This publication understands that there was a quick response from the fire service. Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading further and brought it under control.

Investigations into to the origin of the blaze are ongoing.