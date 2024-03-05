“Spoil Child” remanded for illegal gun, ammo

Forty-two-year-old Teon Allen, called “Spoil Child” of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, who was apprehended at the Leonora stadium, West Coast Demerara (WCD) with an illegal gun and several live rounds of matching ammunition was on Monday remanded to prison.

He appeared before Magistrate Zameena Ali-Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with the illegal possession of firearm and ammunition without being the holder of a licence.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded to prison until March 27, 2024.

Allen was arrested on Saturday evening by the Police Officers who were stationed for security duty at the venue.

It was reported that upon observing Allen acting in a manner deemed suspicious, law enforcement officers intercepted him and conducted a search of him.

They found an unlicensed 9mm pistol along with 18 live rounds of matching ammunition in his possession.

According to Police, the encounter transpired at the main entrance of the stadium during an ongoing event. Allen was seen entering with a black Gucci side bag, prompting officers to halt him for inspection.

Despite initial resistance, the Police successfully searched Allen, uncovering the concealed firearm and ammunition within the bag.

When questioned about possessing a licence for the firearm, Allen allegedly behaved disorderly, Police said. He was arrested and transported to the Leonora Police Station, where he was charged.