Nearly 5lbs of ganja found at La Grange

Narcotics found

Police in Regional Division #3 have unearthed close to five pounds of marijuana in an abandoned workshop at La Grange, West Bank Demerara.

The discovery was made at about 15:30 hrs Saturday afternoon.

Acting on information received, Police went to Lot 39 Independence Street, La Grange, where they searched an abandoned mechanic and spray painting workshop and found the suspected marijuana.

On arrival, the Police team (comprising an Officer and four ranks) searched the abandoned workshop and the surrounding area. Inside the workshop, was a black 10 gallon container with 4 bulky parcels of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be narcotics.

The parcels were taken to the La Grange Police Station, where they were weighed and amounted to 2,238 grams or 4.9 pounds.

Police are conducting further investigations.