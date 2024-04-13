Police seize guns, ammo during raids at Yarrowkabra

The shotguns and other items found during the raids

Several raid operations conducted in the Timehri Police Station District today led to the discovery of two shotguns as well as a quantity of ammunition, and the subsequent arrest of five persons.

These operations were carried out between 4:00h and 7:00h at Yarrowkabra by ranks from the Timehri Police Station.

The ranks went to Didco Farm, located at Yarrowkabra, where they contacted a 60-year-old resident of Kuru Kururu, and, a 48-year-old resident of Yarrowkabra Extension, who are both Security Guards.

A search was then carried out in the presence of both men at their living quarters on the farm. During the search, a 12 gauge shotgun, eight 12 gauge cartridges, and two 12 gauge cartridge casings were found in the roof of the living quarters.

Both men were questioned whether they were holders of a firearm license, and they responded no. They were then cautioned and arrested.

Further searches were conducted on the said farm, leading to the discovery of two camouflage military shirts in the living quarters of another security guard. He was also cautioned and arrested. The trio are presently in police custody.

Meanwhile, another search was carried out on the home of a 78-year-old resident of Yarrowkabra and his 48-year-old son. During this search, a shotgun was found. As such, they were questioned if they were licensed to carry the firearm and said no.

They were also cautioned and arrested and remain in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.