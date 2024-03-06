Berbice man attempting to evade Police intercepted with 4lbs ganja

Thirty-four-year-old Chadwain Eastman, a labourer of Ebini, Berbice River was on Sunday arrested following the discovery of a quantity of ganja in his possession.

Police stated that ranks were crossing the Berbice River on a pontoon at Tacama Junction when they observed the suspect on a motorcycle approaching the pontoon.

Upon seeing the police vehicles on the pontoon, the suspect turned his motorcycle around and sped away. Ranks immediately drove off the pontoon, gave chase and intercepted the suspect.

Chadwain Eastman

At the time, he was riding a black and white XR motorcycle with registration #CH 8990 and was carrying a multi-coloured haversack on his back.

During a search, police found a large bulky parcel containing ganja, wrapped in transparent plastic in his haversack.

The suspect was told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested and taken into police custody.

He was escorted to Mackenzie Police Station where the cannabis was weighed and amounted to 1.8 kg. In addition, the suspect was questioned about the motorcycle and he claimed that in December 2023, he bought the bike from another man for 12 lbs of marijuana.