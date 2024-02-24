Man wanted for 2022 murder of miner at Sand Hill arrested

Murder suspect: Shawn Thomas called ‘Troy Richards’

Police ranks in Georgetown on Friday arrested Shawn Thomas called ‘Troy Richards’ and ‘Cutty’, who was wanted in connection with the September 2022 murder of a miner.

Thomas is accused of fatally shooting Ray Wame Narine at Sand Hill Backdam in Region #7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) on September 22, 2022, and has since been on the run.

Dead: Ray Wame Narine

However, at about 13:30h on Friday, the father of the deceased, Elton Narine, who had witnessed the murder, saw the suspect at Grill King on Mandela Avenue and alerted the police.

Detectives responded immediately and arrested the suspect. Narine, a 22-year-old miner of Spring Garden, Essequibo Coast, and his twin brother – Roy Keme Narine – were attacked by a father and son duo at Sandhill Landing, Cuyuni River two years ago. Ron Narine, who was also injured during the incident, had recognized the attackers – one of whom he had an altercation with days before. Ron had relieved the suspect of a firearm and ammunition, which was later handed over to the Police.

The suspects had fired several gunshots in the brothers’ direction. Roy, who was shot in his right forearm, had recalled seeing his brother collapsing on the roadway as they ran for cover.

Ray Narine’s body was later found covered with several tree branches along the main access road. He had two gunshot wounds to his chest area along with lacerations to the abdomen, shoulder and arm.

A few days later, wanted bulletins were issued for Thomas and his son, Ackime Richards.

Police said in a statement today that in addition to the wanted bulletin for murder, Thomas also has a commitment warrant for two years imprisonment for Unlawful Possession of Firearm/Ammunition.