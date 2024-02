The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Forty-year-old Devvon Davis of Leopold Street, Georgetown, was arrested and charged last week for the offence of ‘Simply Larceny’.

He appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman, where the charge was read to him. The details of the offence were not provided.

He pleaded not guilty and bail was refused. He was remanded to prison and the matter will be called again on March 21, 2024.