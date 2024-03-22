Fmr. headteacher perishes in BV blaze

An early morning fire at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) has claimed the life of 77-year-old Moses Elias, a former headteacher of Bladen Hall Multilateral School.

Elias, who lived alone at his Quamina Road home perished in the blaze that engulfed his two-storey building.

Dead, Moses Elias

Residents reported hearing explosions and screams before the fire consumed the house. Despite efforts to rescue Elias, he was trapped inside the house. The Guyana Fire Service responded, but Elias was found burnt beyond recognition.

His charred remains were reportedly found in the kitchen area. An investigation has been launched into the deadly fire.