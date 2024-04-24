East Ruimveldt man stabbed to death

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Detectives in Regional Division 4’A’ are investigating the alleged murder of 52-year-old Shawn George, who resided at Vlissenggen Square, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The 52-year-old victim was reportedly fatally stabbed during an altercation with another man, a 34-year-old resident of West Ruimveldt, earlier today (Wednesday, April 24) at about 17:00hrs infront of a Grocery shop located at Vlissengen Square, East Ruimveldt.

Inquiries revealed that the victim was at the Grocery shop sitting on a bench, when the suspect drove pass on a motorcycle and called out to him (deceased), telling him that he was an “Anti-man”. The victim reportedly shouted out back at the suspect, telling him that he (suspect) should come and tell him that to his face.

The suspect reportedly stopped, came off the motorcycle, and approached 52-year-old George, after which a scuffle ensued.

During the scuffle, the two men ended up in a drain, the suspect then pulled a knife from his pants waist and dealt the victim four (4) stabs; one (1) to his left forearm and three (3) to his left side abdomen.

After stabbing the victim, the 34-year-old suspect escaped on his motorcycle in a northern direction, leaving the wounded victim in the drain.

George was subsequently picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he died whilst receiving treatment.

The matter was reported to the police and scene later processed by ‘Crime Scene’ ranks. The murder weapon was retrieved at the crime scene.

The suspect is currently being sought by the police.

The body of the deceased is at the GPHC mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Investigation is in progress.