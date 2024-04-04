Construction of first 100 homes begins at Silica City

Construction of the first 100 Young Professional Homes has commenced at Silica City, as part of the area’s first-phase development.

Silica City, situated along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, will be Guyana’s first smart urban centre and is the brainchild of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The young professional homes will be constructed in four distinct styles, comprising two flat units valued at $25,200,603 and $25,290,178, and two elevated units priced at $33,980,153 and $34,450,145.

Each flat home boasts a master bedroom with closet and washroom, two other bedrooms, washroom, kitchen, dining area, living room, and laundry room. The two-storey elevated homes feature a master bedroom with closet and washroom, two other bedrooms, an addition room, washrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room and sitting room.

Infrastructure works such as road and drainage networks are also ongoing. The development is being monitored by the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s Projects Department.