$2.6B Port Mourant oil and gas training institute commissioned

President Dr Irfaan Ali at the commissioning of the $2.6 billion Port Mourant oil and gas training institute on Friday

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Friday commissioned the Guyana Technical Training College (GTTC) Inc at Port Mourant, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The $2.6 billion facility will be used primarily for training in the oil and gas sector.Speaking at the commissioning, the Head of State referred to the establishment of the world-class training facility as an incredible development, pointing out that it would not only be used for training in the oil and gas sector.

“This is about the transformation of our country and the building of world-class facilities that would not only train and equip our human resources with the skillset but give them world-class certification,” President Ali noted.

“When these young men and women leave this facility, they can be hired anywhere in the world, but we want you to stay here, that is why we are building a system that will allow you to stay here,” he told the first batch of 25 students who have already undergone one year of training in Canada.

ExxonMobil Guyana has partnered with the Government of Guyana to have the Facility Simulator (FacTor) established, and according to ExxonMobil Guyana President Alistair Routledge, it is one of fewer than 10 such facilities around the world.

“That is testimony that we are committed to bring the latest and best technology and processing techniques to Guyana to responsibly develop the resources. There are a few places in the world that you will find a facility like this,” he said.

The FacTor is a state-of-the-art training facility consists of classrooms, workshops and the FacTor module. The facility is designed to provide practical training for multiple programmes, enabling trainees to execute practice operations, troubleshooting, and maintenance activities in an environment that mirrors real-life plant conditions.

The facility is considered safe for training because it is designed to use mediums such as water and air, and there are no potentially hazardous gases or liquids used. The plant comprises several major pieces of equipment to simulate the process conditions on a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel in a safe and controlled environment.

FacTor can accommodate up to 24 trainees for each batch, with four trainers across four disciplines – Mechanical, Instrumentation, Electrical, and Production. The facility is designed to recognised industrial standards used in the oil, gas, and energy industry worldwide.

It is expected to have a positive impact on the local oil and gas sector by providing trained technicians who will have the relevant competencies and skills to execute their roles offshore.

President Ali noted that the GTTC was conceptualised two years ago to provide competent skills training to young Guyanese.

“The training aims to prepare them for employment in three sectors: our new technically-sophisticated offshore and rapidly-growing oil and gas industry; 2) the hospitality and tourism industry and 3) manufacturing, construction, and other technical service-based industries including welding, fabrication…”

The Head of State pointed out that building such a modernised sophisticated piece of infrastructure would meet the needs of Guyana’s economy.

The FacTor was designed and engineered in Singapore; previously it served major oil and gas companies in South East Asia before being shipped to Guyana in 2022. The equipment is expected to allow Guyanese students to undergo training using hands-on experimental technology as well as the mechanical and electrical instruments and process operations of the FPSOs operating in the Atlantic.

The application process for trainees is open to all Guyanese who meet the entry requirements.

President Ali noted that some of the first batch of students were recruited from the GuySuCo Training College at Port Mourant.