$17M in marijuana found during Berbice raid

The narcotics found during the raid

Over 40 pounds of marijuana were discovered by police in Regional Division #6 (East Berbice-Corentyne) on Saturday.

A party of police, headed by an Assistant Superintendent, carried out intelligence-led operations at various locations in the region between 8:15 pm and 9:00 pm on Saturday during which several locations and a motor vehicle were searched.

In an abandoned yard next to one of the premises searched, the ranks found a light brown salt bag hidden under several dried coconut tree branches. Upon examination, the bag contained 39 parcels, each containing suspected cannabis. A scale was also found at the scene.

The narcotics were then weighed by the police and amounted to 43.57 lbs with an estimated street value of $17,786,703.

Police took possession of these items, which were weighed, tagged, and marked.

Investigations are ongoing.