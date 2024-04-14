1 dead, another injured in Corentyne accident

The wrecked car in which Troy Trevor Elias (inset) was killed

An early morning accident on the Corentyne Public Road in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) has left one man dead and another person hospitalised.

The dead man has been identified as 38-year-old Troy Trevor Elias of Lot 4 Cromarty Farm, Corentyne, Berbice. Mark Anderson, 34, of Lot 124 Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, is the injured victim.

Based on police reports, the accident occurred sometime around 05:45h on the #36 Public Road, Corentyne.

Elias was driving motorcar PGG 3721, allegedly at a high rate of speed, proceeding south along the eastern drive lane with Anderson in the front passenger seat when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a utility pole on the eastern side of the road.

The driver, who appeared unconscious, and the semi-conscious occupant were taken out of the wrecked vehicle by public-spirited citizens and placed into a police pickup, which transported them to the Skeldon Public Hospital

Upon arrival at the hospital, both men were examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced Elias dead.

Anderson is receiving medical attention, and his condition is regarded as stable.

The body of the driver is presently at the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a post mortem examination.

Investigations are continuing.