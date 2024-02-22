US$75M contract inked to upgrade road from Good Success to Timehri

The Ministry of Public Works has signed a design and build works contract with China Road and Bridge Corporation for the East Bank Road Improvement Works from Good Success to Timehri.

The signing took place in the ministry’s boardroom this morning in the presence of Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works.

The project is funded through the IDB Loan Programme – Programme to Support Climate Resilient Road Infrastructure Development (US$117 million).

The overall cost of the project is US$75,887,907.67.

Permanent Secretary, Vladim Persaud signed on behalf of the government, while China Road and Bridge Corporation’s Senior Engineer, Bo Zhang signed on behalf of the company.

Through this contract, approximately 23.7 km of roadway will be constructed.

The road is being upgraded to a two-lane roadway and will include safety features for vulnerable road users: pedestrians and cyclists. It will include sidewalks, cycle lanes, and the construction of concrete drains.

The design will include thermoplastic road markings, LED street lighting, and traffic signs.

China Road and Bridge Corporation will also reconstruct the bridges and culverts, as well as widen the culverts along the road from Good Success to Timehri.

Meanwhile, the government of Guyana has signed a contract with US Company Sheladia Associates Inc. for design review and supervision services for this project.

Also present at the signing were Mr. Ivan Gaviria, Chief of Operations, IDB Country Office (Guyana), Dr. Francisco Perez of supervisory firm Sheladia Associates Inc., and Mr. Ron Rahaman, head of the ministry’s Work Services Group (WSG).