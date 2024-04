The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Georgetown to Vreed-en-Hoop water taxis

See full statement from the Maritime Administration Department:

Commuters travelling between Georgetown and Vreed-en-Hoop via water taxis are advised that the boarding and disembarking of passengers will be conducted at the Harbour Master Boathouse (the building to the right of the present disembarkation area) from 17:30hrs to 20:00hrs daily.

This notice takes effect immediately until further advised.